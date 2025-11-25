Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 11, 2025, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated November 24, 2025 (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to its C$125 million bought deal public offering of 47,170,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of C$2.65 per Offered Unit (the "Offered Price") through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (collectively the "Underwriters"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$3.50 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. Securities sold on exercise of the over-allotment option may be comprised of additional Units, Common Shares, Warrants or any combination thereof.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 27, 2025. The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the Offering and the listing of the Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Offering (including any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), subject to customary conditions.

Access to Final Prospectus and any amendment to the documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2, by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312, or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The Final Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ before making an investment decision.

The Common Shares offered in the Offering will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and are not offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information, visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE,

PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN

WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

FINAL SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS ACCESSIBLE ON SEDAR+.

