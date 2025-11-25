Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced (please see news releases dated October 15, October 20 and October 27, 2025) non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $2,473,570.35 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement consisted of two parts:

1,782,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") were issued at a price of $0.56 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one warrant, with each such whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.65 to acquire, for a period of 36 months, one common share.

3,279,223 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") were issued at a price of $0.45 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one warrants, with each such whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.56 to acquire, for a period of 36 months, one common share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to advance its mineral projects, and for general working capital and corporate purposes, including investor relations. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid an aggregate of $22,153.20 in cash finder's fees and issued 46,560 finder's warrants to Research Capital Corporation ("RCC").

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

LIFE Offering

The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced LIFE Offering (please see news releases dated October 15 and October 20, 2025) (the "LIFE Offering"), pursuant to which the Company issued 4,394,356 units ("LIFE Units"), at a price of $0.45 per LIFE Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $1,977,460.20. Each LIFE Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, with each such warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.56 for a period of 36 months.

The LIFE Units were issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrator's Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Accordingly, the Units will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the LIFE Offering, the Company paid $65,078.10 in cash finder's fees and 144,618 finder's warrants to RCC.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more specifically described in the Offering Document.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Change of Auditor

The Company also wishes to announce that it has changed its auditor from Adam Sung Kim Ltd., (the "Predecessor Auditors") to DeVisser Gray LLP (the "Successor Auditors"), effective November 17, 2025.

At the request of the Company, the Predecessor Auditors resigned as auditor of the Company effective November 17, 2025, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Predecessor Auditor's reports in connection with the most recently completed fiscal year (April 2025) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the Predecessor Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Predecessor Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Predecessor Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR+.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia, as well as high-quality REE (rare-earth elements) and critical metal assets in the Americas. The Company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement and LIFE Offering, as well as the Company's ability to advance its projects or to acquire new mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the use of proceeds from the Private Placement or LIFE Offering being different than what is currently intended; the Company's inability to identify suitable staking targets; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; successful negotiation of acquisition terms; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains; and competition for rare earth properties in the United States. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

