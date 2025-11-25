

This marks the payment giant's first partnership with one of the world's most popular sports and entertainment IPs SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Visa inked a landmark partnership with the M7 World Championship (M7), marking its first entry into Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Esports! With over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million Monthly Active Users (MAU), MLBB ranks amongst the world's most-popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) titles. Its seven-year-old esports ecosystem amassed 475 million Hours Watched (HW) in 2024, placing it alongside the biggest names in global sports entertainment, according to Esports Charts . As the Official Payment Partner of the M7, Visa will play a pivotal role in elevating the M7 through premium fan experiences and secure payment solutions. The partnership reflects a shared vision of empowering youth to live and play while advancing financial inclusion through digital innovation.

A union of two industry giants Visa, the world leader in digital payments, will join forces with MOONTON Games to provide MLBB fans seamless access to world-class esports experiences. Facilitating payments across more than 200 countries and territories, Visa empowers people across the world to engage confidently in the digital economy. This partnership marks the payment giant's first collaboration with MLBB Esports-integrating its secure payment technology into MLBB's global digital community.

MLBB has been named by numerous awards as the world's most popular mobile esports title in 2024-including The Esports Awards , the Mobies , and the GamingonPhone Awards . The game has also earned a nomination at the prestigious Game Awards 2025 for "Best Esports Game" for the second time, standing out as the only mobile title nominated. This year, it has continued to dominate the esports landscape, emerging as the most-watched title in Esports World Cup (EWC) history . With close to 60% of MLBB's 1.5 billion players aged between 19 and 32, this partnership extends beyond the game; it empowers the next generation to enjoy the digital experiences they love by opening the doors to safe and seamless digital transactions.

Across Southeast Asia, where MLBB's most passionate fanbase lies, digital payments are reshaping how people interact with the economy . At the heart of this shift is cards infrastructure, which remains the backbone of the payments ecosystem that drives digital wallets and contactless spend . This foundation gives young, digitally active consumers greater confidence to explore online experiences-from spending to playing and connecting with communities. By bringing this into the MLBB Esports ecosystem, the partnership ensures broader access to the digital economy for youth worldwide.

Adrian Cher, Global Head of Partnerships, MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: "Having Visa onboard for the M7 World Championship is a huge milestone for the industry. It shows how far MLBB and mobile esports have come-now attracting global, mainstream brands. While this is all incredibly exciting, more importantly is how this partnership allows us elevate the M7 experience for our fans. Every partnership should make a difference-and with Visa, we are going beyond esports. Having them onboard provides the youth reliable payment solutions, empowering them to thrive in the digital economy while pursuing their passions."

As the Official Payment Partner, Visa will integrate secure digital payment processes into MLBB's global esports ecosystem. Visa cardholders can enjoy an exclusive 20% off on M7 tickets throughout the regular sale , granting them access to the seventh edition of MLBB's flagship international tournament. They will also stand a chance to win exclusive M7 insider experience through Mythic VIP tickets, premium seating, backstage tours, and meet-and-greets. The full campaign details will be released at a later date.

Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, "We're thrilled to partner with MOONTON Games as the Official Payment Partner for the M7 World Championship, bringing Visa's secure and seamless payment experiences to one of the world's most dynamic esports communities. At Visa, we believe in empowering the next generation to pursue their passions-whether in gaming, competition, or connecting with friends-by making digital payments simple, safe, and accessible. Through this partnership, we're not only supporting the growth of esports, but also making it easier for young fans and players to enjoy the game, connect with their community, and access exclusive experiences. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of competition and innovation with MLBB fans at the M7."

Let the World See Us With the M7, the M Series marks its return to Jakarta for the first time since the M4 in 2022. Set for January 2026, the tournament will unite 22 of the world's best teams to compete for the USD 1,000,000 prize pool. This edition promises to be the largest and most exciting yet as Indonesia-home to MLBB's most passionate fanbase-hosts the tournament. Indonesia remains the powerhouse of MLBB's global fan base. The local league, MLBB Professional League (MPL) Indonesia, has surpassed 100 million HW in each of its past five seasons . Supported by global brands like Visa, the M7 cements Indonesia's role as a global esports hub, showcasing the country's vibrant gaming culture to the world.

The M6 demonstrated the commercial power of MLBB Esports, generating over €115 million (~USD 134 million) in brand value for partners through streaming and social media . This achievement underscores the global reach of the franchise and its highly engaged, digitally active audience. Ahead of the tournament, MOONTON Games also announced the realme 15 Pro as the M7 Official Gaming Phone , strengthening the lineup of global partners.

This year, MLBB also announced a landmark partnership with Redd+E , appointing the esports and entertainment media agency as the authorised reseller of broadcast rights for all MLBB Esports intellectual properties in Southeast Asia and for M7. This partnership is a first for MLBB Esports and reflects the growing commercial value and the increasing recognition of MLBB as a premier, mature, and global sports entertainment property.



