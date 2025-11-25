Hankook Tire: Hankook Sets Momentum for the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship Finale, Rally Saudi Arabia

Round 14 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) will be staged in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from November 25 to 29

Hankook's Dynapro R213 designed to support confident performance across demanding desert sand and jagged rocky terrain

Global spotlight on the Elfyn Evans vs. Sébastien Ogier showdown for the Drivers' Championship title

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) reaches its final stop this week as Rally Saudi Arabia unfolds from November 25 to 29 across the Jeddah region. Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company under Hankook & Company Group, will equip all crews for the concluding round of the 2025 season as the exclusive rally-tire supplier of the championship.

Returning to the Middle East for the first time in more than a decade, the event marks WRC's debut in Saudi Arabia, drawing significant interest from local motorsport fans. Based around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the route covers approximately 319 km over 17 special stages.

With teams entering unfamiliar territory, the rally demands sharp strategic judgment and tire performance capable of handling a wide spectrum of surfaces-from long, fast sections stretching across open desert to technical segments carved through rugged rocky ground. Sharp day-night temperature swings, blowing sand, and unpredictable micro-weather further increase the need for tires engineered to deliver consistent grip and heat management throughout the event.

Hankook will supply the Dynapro R213, its extreme all-terrain rally tire engineered for rough, unpaved surfaces. Available in Hard and Soft compounds, the tire features a high-strength casing and a precisely engineered tread pattern that delivers stable grip and crisp steering response at sustained high speeds.

The Dynapro R213 also helps absorb harsh impacts common to gravel and rocky surfaces, while minimizing heat build-up and wear to maintain consistent performance across long competitive sections. Its capabilities have been demonstrated throughout the season, particularly in the demanding Mediterranean gravel rounds, where durability and control were key to ensuring reliable performance across highly variable conditions.

The Drivers' Championship fight reaches its decisive moment in Saudi Arabia. After winning FORUM8 Rally Japan in Round 13, Sébastien Ogier of Toyota GAZOO Racing narrowed the gap to standings leader Elfyn Evans to just three points, with Evans on 272. With the title to be settled in Jeddah, global focus now turns to their final showdown.

Hankook has been the exclusive supplier of FIA-homologated high-performance rally tires to all WRC classes since 2025. Drawing on data and experience gathered throughout the championship's most demanding stages, the company continues to advance next-generation rally-tire development and reinforce its position as a global premium brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830663/Photo1__WRC_2025_Safari_Rally_Kenya___TOYOTA_GAZOO_Racing_World_Rally_Team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600733/Hankook_Tire_Technology_Logo.jpg

