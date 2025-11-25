

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Revised quarterly national accounts from Germany and consumer confidence from France are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to release Germany's revised GDP data for the third quarter. The flash estimate showed that the largest euro area economy showed nil growth after a revised fall of 0.2 percent in the second quarter.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer confidence survey results.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer prices for October. Prices had increased 0.3 percent in September.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to issue Distributive Trades survey data. The retail sales balance is expected to fall to -29 percent in November from -27 percent in October.



