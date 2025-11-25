

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Straumann Holding AG (QS51.F), a Swiss tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions company, said on Tuesday that it expects its annual revenue growth to continue until 2030.



For the period from 2026 to 2030, the Group anticipates revenue growth of around 10% CAGR and an average profitability increase of 40 to 50 bps core EBIT margin per year.



Since 2021, Straumann registered a 9% revenue growth CAGR and an EBIT margin of 26%.



