

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies, Inc.(A), an analytical and clinical laboratory technology firm that provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for laboratories, on Tuesday reported improved earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2025.



In addition, Agilent initiated guidance for fiscal year 2026.



For the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2025, the net income jumped 25 percent to $434 million or $1.53 per share, from $351 million or $1.22 per share in the prior year quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose 9 percent to $452 million or $1.59 per share from $418 million or $1.46 per share a year ago.



The firm operates under three business segments, comprised of Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Segment, Agilent CrossLab Segment, and Applied Markets Segment.



Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 grew to $1.861 billion from $1.701 billion in the comparable quarter of the prior year.



The Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets and Agilent CrossLab segments continued to drive the company's overall revenue. Each segment generated revenue of $755 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $657 million and $706 million, respectively, in the prior-year period. The Applied Markets segment also saw modest growth, with revenue rising to $351 million in Q4, 2025, from $338 million a year earlier.



For the first quarter ending Jan. 31, 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion, and non-GAAP EPS to range between $1.35 and $1.38. This compares with revenue of $1.68 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, 2025.



Looking ahead to the full fiscal year ending October 31, 2026, the revenue is expected to be in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion, and non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $5.86 to $6.00. The revenue was $6.95 billion, and non-GAAP EPS was $5.59 for the full fiscal year 2025.



Over the year, the shares of Agilent have been trading in the range of $96.43 to $153.84.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News