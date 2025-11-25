

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L), a British home improvement company, on Tuesday recorded an increase in sales for the third quarter. In addition, the retailer has revised up its annual adjusted profit before tax guidance.



Thierry Garnier, CEO of Kingfisher, said: 'We delivered another quarter of high quality, volume-led growth, driven by our Group strategic initiatives in e-commerce and trade and by our performance in core and 'big-ticket' categories. B&Q, Screwfix and Iberia continue to strongly outperform their markets. Our performance to date and progress in our strategic initiatives give us the confidence to upgrade our full year profit guidance.'



For the third quarter, the company posted sales of GBP 3.252 billion, up 1% from last year. On like-for-like basis, sales grew by 0.9%.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company now expects adjusted pre-tax income of GBP 540 million to GBP 570 million, compared with the earlier guidance of GBP 480 million to GBP 540 million.



