

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - NEXT plc (NXT.L) announced the sale of non-operational land at Waltham Abbey, Essex. The sale generated net cash proceeds after costs of 54.1 million pounds, and an exceptional profit of 16.3 million pounds. The Group said this additional cashflow increased the surplus cash available for shareholder distributions in the current year. This would increase the special dividend by 45 pence.



The Group noted that transactions of this nature do not form part of its normal usiness and so the profit will be classified as exceptional.



