Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Advances Satellite Target Located 1.5 Km from Star Main Deposit; Arranges Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement

--Drilling Reaches 400m Target Depth Testing IP Chargeability High

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce completion of the inaugural drill hole at its high-impact Star North target, located approximately one kilometer northeast of the Star Main zone, within the Company's 100%-owned Star Project, British Columbia.

The Star North target mirrors the Star Main target in its geophysical and geochemical signature. Star North boasts a 500m x 1,000m soil anomaly which was used as a vectoring tool for drilling. Target depth of 400 m was reached to test the edges of an induced polarization (IP) chargeability high. (see figure 1)

Figure 1-Star North Target Drill Hole SN-25-001 at 400m. Star Copper 2025

2025 Drill Hole SN-25-001

Drill hole SN-25-001 (collar: 340487?E, 6459084?N; elev. 1,163?m; azimuth 131°; dip -45°; total depth 402?m) was completed on 6 November 2025 and represents the 13th and final hole of the 2025 exploration program at the Star Project.

Star?North is defined by a ~500?m?×?1,000?m copper-in-soil anomaly that is coincident with a strong IP chargeability high and was the subject of 2025 fieldwork including detailed surface mapping and collection of 119 rock samples. Highlights from the surface campaign include sample AA002620 (17.6% Cu, 0.942?g/t?Au) and AA002628 (3.21% Cu) collected from semi-massive chalcopyrite in highly altered augite-plagioclase porphyry.

Geological?&?core logging observations

Core logging of SN-25-001 records a stratigraphy consistent with surface mapping at Star?North: volcanic host units intruded by a series of dykes typical of the target area, inter-spersed with multiple generations of fracturing, brecciation and quartz-sulphide veining. Alteration is variable, ranging from propylitic assemblages to zones showing patchy potassic (K-feldspar) alteration expressed in replacement and vein-halo textures. Chalcopyrite is present as fine disseminations and within quartz-sulphide veinlets/stringers, locally accompanied by pyrite and magnetite in areas of intensified veining. These observations are consistent with a transition from structurally prepared volcanic units into more intrusive porphyritic phases, where potassic alteration is most commonly developed across the Star property.

Implications & next steps

As the inaugural subsurface test of Star?North, SN-25-001 provides the first drill-hole look beneath compelling coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies and will be integral to refining the 3-D mineralization model for follow-up drilling in 2026. In combination with the Phase?1 and Phase?2 results from Star?Main, and ongoing work at the Copper?Creek satellite target, the textures, alteration and chalcopyrite occurrences observed in SN-25-001 are encouraging indicators that Star?North may represent a second mineralized center within a broader porphyry cluster framework on the Star Project.

Assay results from SN-25-001 remain pending and will be disclosed once received and reviewed under the Company's QA/QC procedures.

Key Takeaways

Brand new lookalike target drilled 1.5 km northwest of Star Main with same geochemical footprint 500m x 1000m soil signature.

Assays pending from Star North, Copper Creek and Star Main Drilling, 11 holes pending.

3 D mineralization model follow up to expand drill targets and prepare for 2026

Flow Through Financing

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 from the sale of up to 2,118,644 "flow-through" units of the Company (each, a "FTUnit", and collectively, the "FT Units") at a price of C$1.18 per FT Unit (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one "flow-through" common share of the Company (each, a "FT Share" and collectively, "FT Shares") and one "flow-through" common share purchase warrant (each a "FT Warrant" and collectively, "FT Warrants"), issued as "flow-through shares", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each FT Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (each a "Warrant Share", and collectively, "Warrant Shares") at a price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from issuance. The Warrant Shares underlying the Warrants will not qualify as "flow-through shares" under the Tax Act.

The securities offered under the Offering will be subject to a statutory 4 month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", within the meaning of the Tax Act, on the Company's flagship Star Project.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and the receipt of all necessary approvals.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle (watch our videos https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com , watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook or LinkedIn . More information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

