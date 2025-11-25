Bridgepoint to become majority shareholder in ht.digital, a London headquartered specialist provider of audit, accounting, assurance, operational and technology solutions to the digital asset ecosystem

ht.digital has delivered organic revenue growth of c.100% over the last two years, scaling rapidly in a fast-growing market

The partnership will accelerate ht.digital's international expansion and continued investment in technology, talent and brand

Bridgepoint, one of the world's leading mid-market investors, today announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in ht.digital, a leading, London-headquartered provider of digital asset assurance and technology solutions. The investment will be made by Bridgepoint Development Capital V Bridgepoint's lower middle-market fund focused on supporting fast-growing businesses across Europe.

Digital assets including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and tokenised financial instruments, all built upon blockchain technology are an increasingly important part of the global financial system. As adoption accelerates, regulation is driving vast demand for independent, institutional-grade assurance services to strengthen transparency and safeguard investors.

ht.digital is the leading digital asset transparency layer. From proof of reserves and attestations to financial audit, corporate finance and operations, they have developed a global presence with over 700 clients worldwide. Combining blockchain expertise, accounting knowledge and operational know-how with proprietary tools for on-chain verification, reconciliation and reporting, their role in enabling digital asset issuers to access institutional demand continues to expand.

Since the business was carved-out from Harris Trotter LLP in 2023, it has established itself as the category leader in this emerging segment, with near-100% organic revenue CAGR over the last two years, underpinned by wins across exchanges, blockchain platforms and institutional clients. ht.digital operates in a sizeable market that is forecast to grow rapidly and is positioned to benefit from increased institutional adoption and regulatory demand for independent assurance.

Bridgepoint's investment will support ht.digital as it scales internationally and further professionalises its platform, building on its recent expansion into Europe. The partnership will enable continued investment in the firm's product and data innovation, alongside recruitment of specialist talent to add to its existing high-calibre team.

Matt Legg, Partner at Bridgepoint, said: "ht.digital sits at the intersection of two powerful, long-term trends the institutional adoption of digital assets and the growing regulatory demand for independent audit and assurance. Nick and his team have built an exceptional business that combines accounting rigour, crypto-native expertise and advanced automation to deliver trusted assurance in a rapidly evolving market. We're delighted to partner with them to help realise ht.digital's potential as the global leader in its field."

Nick Newman, Founder and CEO of ht.digital, added: "Today is an important milestone for ht.digital. I'm immensely proud of what our team has built and grateful to our clients, my partners and Harris Trotter for their support on the journey. Bridgepoint understands our business and knows how to scale professional services and technology firms. They are the ideal partner for ht.digital's growth ambitions as we invest in our platform and expand internationally."

Bridgepoint was advised by Bain (Commercial), Cleary Gottlieb (Legal), EY (Financial Tax), Areta (M&A) and Achilles (ESG).

ht.digital was advised by Arrowpoint Advisory (Corporate Finance), Roland Berger (Commercial) and Dentons (Legal).

The transaction is expected to complete in H1 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint Group is one of the world's leading mid-market investors, specialising in private equity, infrastructure and private credit.

With $87 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles.

About ht.digital

ht.digital is a London-headquartered specialist in digital asset transparency, providing audit, assurance, accounting, operations and technology services; formed in 2023 through the carve-out of Harris Trotter LLP's digital assets practice. The firm serves over 700 clients worldwide, including blockchain protocols, infrastructure, exchanges, custodians and traditional financial institutions. ht.digital combines deep accounting and crypto expertise with proprietary automation for real-time, on-chain verification, reconciliation and reporting, including proof of reserves and attestations. The firm is registered with the ICAEW and delivers cross-border work across the UK, EU, Middle East, APAC and the Americas.

