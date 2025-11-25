

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Pilbara Minerals Limited on Tuesday outlined its fiscal 2026 priorities and strategic outlook at its annual general meeting. The company highlighted that major expansion projects completed over the past year have boosted production capacity, lowered unit costs and provided a solid foundation for long-term growth.



For fiscal 2026, Pilbara Minerals said it expects to lift production to 845,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate. Unit operating costs are forecast to decline further to A$580 per tonne FOB, down from A$627 per tonne in the prior year



The company said long-term lithium demand fundamentals remain robust, underpinned by the global uptake of electric vehicles, the expansion of battery energy storage systems and broader electrification trends across major economies.



Pilbara Minerals also said the proposed P2000 expansion remains under evaluation, with a feasibility study targeted for fiscal 2027. Alongside this, the Colina Project in Brazil and its POSCO lithium hydroxide joint venture in South Korea are progressing.



