S&P Dow Jones Indices: Sandisk Set to Join S&P 500; Upwork, First Interstate BancSystem, PTC Therapeutics to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600:
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Sandisk Corp. (NASD: SNDK) will replace The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) in the S&P 500, and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: PTCT) will replace Sandisk in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 28. S&P 500 constituent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is acquiring The Interpublic Group of Companies in a deal expected to close soon, pending final conditions.
- Upwork Inc. (NASD: UPWK) will replace Premier Inc. (NASD: PINC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 28. Patient Square Capital is acquiring Premier in a deal expected to be completed November 25, pending final closing conditions.
- First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASD: FIBK) will replace Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 2. Gildan Activewear (TMX/NYSE: GIL) is acquiring Hanesbrands in a deal expected to be completed December 1, pending final closing conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
November 28, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
Sandisk
SNDK
Information Technology
November 28, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
Interpublic Group
IPG
Communication Services
November 28, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Upwork
UPWK
Industrials
November 28, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
PTC Therapeutics
PTCT
Health Care
November 28, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Sandisk
SNDK
Information Technology
November 28, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Premier
PINC
Health Care
December 02, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
First Interstate BancSystem
FIBK
Financials
December 02, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Hanesbrands
HBI
Consumer Discretionary
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
[email protected]
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices