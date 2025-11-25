Hilbert Group Executes First Purchase in Its Long-Term Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Strategy

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B)(STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999), a Nasdaq-listed investment firm bridging traditional and digital finance, today announced the completion of the first purchase under its crypto accumulation treasury strategy.

The initial purchase was completed at an average cost of $84,568. This acquisition is in line with Hilbert's philosophy of adding exposure during more attractive parts of the market cycle rather than at euphoric extremes.

Hilbert leverages a strategic and deliberate approach to treasury accumulation, deploying capital only at target market levels rather than attempting to time short-term price moves. The company views its treasury strategy as a multi-year accumulation programme, where Bitcoin and selected other digital assets are built up gradually over time. The recent market volatility provided the exact opportunity Hilbert's actively managed strategies were designed to capture.

Russell Thompson, Chief Investment Officer at Hilbert Group, commented:

"Our treasury strategy is deliberately conservative and long term. We are not trying to call the bottom or trade around headlines - we are accumulating slowly and steadily over many years, at levels we believe are sensible."

Russell continues: "Again, I want to emphasize that Hilbert Group is not a 'treasury shelf' vehicle. We are an institutional digital asset manager first and foremost, with regulated funds, systematic strategies and institutional clients. Holding some crypto on our own balance sheet is simply an extension of that core activity, and we will look to apply the same disciplined, yield-focused approach to our treasury holdings as we do for our investors."

Hilbert also intends to apply its established Bitcoin yield strategies to its treasury holdings to generate additional Bitcoin over time, rather than relying solely on the underlying price appreciation of the asset in contrast to passive treasury approaches. Hilbert's flagship strategy, BTC Basis+, is currently up approximately 25% net year-to-date.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Hilbert Group Executes First Purchase in Its Long-Term Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Strategy

