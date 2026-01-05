Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 15:29
0,722 Euro
-4,24 % -0,032
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 15:26 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIO Russell Thompson Acquires Additional Shares in Hilbert Group

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B)(FRA:999) ("Hilbert Group" or "the Company"), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, today confirmed that the Company's Chief Investment Officer and principal, Russell Thompson, has acquired additional B-shares in Hilbert Group for a total consideration of approximately SEK 14 million.

The acquisitions have been made partly through purchases in the market and partly through a transaction of approximately USD 1.0 million directly with Helena Partners. The transaction with Helena was done in conjunction with them increasing their Hilbert Group exposure to approximately $7 million, as previously communicated in a recent press release.

For futher information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO, or
Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

CIO Russell Thompson acquires additional shares in Hilbert Group

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cio-russell-thompson-acquires-additional-shares-in-hilbert-group-1123932

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
