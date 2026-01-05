CIO Russell Thompson acquires additional shares in Hilbert Group

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B)(FRA:999) ("Hilbert Group" or "the Company"), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, today confirmed that the Company's Chief Investment Officer and principal, Russell Thompson, has acquired additional B-shares in Hilbert Group for a total consideration of approximately SEK 14 million.

The acquisitions have been made partly through purchases in the market and partly through a transaction of approximately USD 1.0 million directly with Helena Partners. The transaction with Helena was done in conjunction with them increasing their Hilbert Group exposure to approximately $7 million, as previously communicated in a recent press release.

For futher information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO, or

Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

