New transparency initiative to include strategy performance, asset flows, and other key metrics.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) - Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ:HILB B) today announced the launch of a regular CEO Update via its website - a new initiative designed to provide shareholders and stakeholders with deeper insights into the company's strategy, performance, and market developments.

As part of this update, Hilbert Group is introducing a new set of key performance indicators (KPIs), covering areas such as strategy performance and asset flows. These metrics will be published on a regular basis on the company's website.

The inaugural CEO Update, covering January 2026 performance, is available at:

https://www.hilbert.group/en/shareholders/monthly-updates/

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, VD, eller

Niclas Sandström, medgrundare

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Launches Regular CEO Updates via its Website and Introduces New KPIs

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-launches-regular-ceo-updates-via-its-website-and-intro-1136665