Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 09:55
0,530 Euro
-4,68 % -0,026
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2026 13:14 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group Launches Regular CEO Updates via its Website and Introduces New KPIs

New transparency initiative to include strategy performance, asset flows, and other key metrics.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) - Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ:HILB B) today announced the launch of a regular CEO Update via its website - a new initiative designed to provide shareholders and stakeholders with deeper insights into the company's strategy, performance, and market developments.

As part of this update, Hilbert Group is introducing a new set of key performance indicators (KPIs), covering areas such as strategy performance and asset flows. These metrics will be published on a regular basis on the company's website.

The inaugural CEO Update, covering January 2026 performance, is available at:
https://www.hilbert.group/en/shareholders/monthly-updates/

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, VD, eller
Niclas Sandström, medgrundare
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Launches Regular CEO Updates via its Website and Introduces New KPIs

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-launches-regular-ceo-updates-via-its-website-and-intro-1136665

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.