Hilbert Group's Flagship Strategy Basis+ Delivers Strong 2025 Performance

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - During 2025, the Basis+ Strategy delivered returns above target for both the BTC and USD share classes The strategy continues to attract strong investor interest, while maintaining a focus on disciplined risk management and high operational quality.

Hilbert Capital, the asset management division of Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North:HILB B), today provides a performance update on its flagship product, the Basis+ Strategy.

The strategy delivered above-target returns for both the BTC and USD share classes on the year:

For December 2025, the BTC share class delivered -1.27% net, bringing full-year 2025 net performance to +20.18%. The BTC share class generates returns on top of Bitcoin return. This means that an investor that started the year with 100 Bitcoins in the strategy, would end the year with holding 120.18 Bitcoins.

The USD share class delivered -1.05% net in December, with full-year 2025 net performance of +29.26%.

As a comparison, BTC recorded a negative -6.3% return in 2025.

Russell Thompson, Chief Investment Officer at Hilbert Group, commented: "We're pleased with the year's outcome-particularly given that several common return drivers in digital asset markets, including elements of funding-related dislocations and stablecoin yield, were not consistently available for meaningful parts of 2025. Delivering these results against that backdrop highlights the resilience of Basis+ and the benefit of a diversified, multi-engine approach. We continue to make operational upgrades and have strengthened our trading operations further which makes me believe the strategy is entering 2026 in a strong position."

Hilbert Capital continues to experience a strong investor interest for the Basis+ Strategy and remains focused on disciplined risk management, execution quality, and scalable portfolio construction.

About Basis+ Strategy

The Basis+ Strategy is Hilbert Capital's flagship approach designed to capture opportunities in digital asset market structure through a systematic and risk-managed framework.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investments in digital assets involve risk, including the risk of loss of capital. Returns referenced are net of fees and costs as stated above.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO, or

Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

