Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 15:25
0,612 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 07:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for February 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) today announced the release of its February 2026 KPIs.

KPIs for February 2026 can be found using this link.

The KPI report archive can be found using this link.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, VD, eller
Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-kpis-for-february-2026-1146256

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
