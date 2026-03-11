Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for February 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) today announced the release of its February 2026 KPIs.

KPIs for February 2026 can be found using this link.

The KPI report archive can be found using this link.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

