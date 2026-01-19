Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
19.01.26 | 09:55
0,554 Euro
-6,10 % -0,036
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
19.01.2026 10:26 Uhr
Hilbert Group Receives Second Allocation from One of the World's Leading Sovereign Wealth Funds

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B)(STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that it has received a second allocation from one of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds.

The allocations to date form part of an ongoing deployment into Hilbert Group's institutional digital-asset strategies and reflect a continued build-up of exposure following initial investments.

The investment underscores sustained interest from sovereign and other large institutional investors seeking systematic, risk-managed access to digital assets through managers with institutional-grade infrastructure and governance.

Russell Thompson, Chief Investment Officer of Hilbert Group, commented:
"We are pleased to see continued allocations from one of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds. The initial investment performed exactly as expected, and this reflects confidence in our investment process, infrastructure, and disciplined approach to risk management. We are excited to be working with such a high-quality investor and fully expect this investment to materially grow throughout 2026."

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO, or
Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Hilbert Group Receives Second Allocation from One of the World's Leading Sovereign Wealth Funds

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-receives-second-allocation-from-one-of-the-worlds-lead-1128980

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
