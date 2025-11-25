Sandvik AB: Sandvik EUR 500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank

Sandvik has signed a EUR 500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) at favorable terms. The loan has a seven-year tenor and will support Sandvik's R&D (research and development) investment plans until 2030, aimed at developing new advanced, productive, safe and sustainable solutions across the Group's businesses.

EIB is the lending arm of the European Union (EU), and a core mission of the bank is to strengthen EU competitiveness, technological innovation and sustainable development by providing financing for R&D projects conducted within the region.

"We have a strong strategic focus on developing solutions that strengthen our technology leadership, and that enhances productivity, safety and sustainability for our customers. The EIB financing supports our R&D initiatives and provides flexibility to our overall funding strategy," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Stockholm, November 25, 2025

Sandvik AB

Sandvik Group

