Admicom Oyj: Admicom announces new growth strategy, mid-term financial targets and revised dividend policy

Admicom Oyj Company release November 25, 2025 at 8:00 EET

Admicom Oyj's Board of Directors has approved the company's updated strategy and mid-term financial targets for the period 2026-2028. In addition, the Board of Directors has revised the company's dividend policy.

Strategy 2026-2028

Admicom, a Finnish pioneer in cloud-based software and business process automation for construction and building services engineering industry, has defined a strategy for 2026-2028 called "Let's grow together".

With the new strategy, by end of 2028 Admicom's aims to:

Get back on a strong growth track of >15 % annual organic growth rate

Achieve over 40% adjusted EBITDA for current operations

Offer the most comprehensive and customer-centric platform for productive construction

Triple the size of its total addressable market

Build one winning team

To reach these ambitions, Admicom has defined five execution streams to focus on:

Customer-centric platform Go-to-market transformation International expansion Business Services, and Future-proof operations

"We want to be a growth company and get back to a strong growth track after a few challenging years driven by the Finnish construction downturn. Our mission is to Build better. Together! and we see that the opportunity in helping construction sector customers improve their productivity with digital solutions is massive. To capture it, we need to become more customer-centric and focus on understanding and solving their daily challenges that hinder productivity. This is why we have further sharpened our focus on construction industry customers and construction project related contractors and are transitioning towards a modular, AI-enabled platform that supports users' workflows throughout a construction project" says Simo Leisti, CEO of Admicom.

"With our wide customer base in Finland and Estonia we are in a great position to grow together with the customers by serving them better and more widely. We are also determined to continue international expansion. We will gradually strengthen our internal capabilities for international operations, while at the same time look for opportunities to enter new markets with M&A like we did with Bauhub acquisition last year.

Finally, we want to build one winning team. This means having common culture and values, offering our people opportunities for professional growth and developing an increasingly diverse and international team. All in all, we are really excited about the journey we are embarking on with our people, customers and partners - let's grow together!" he continues.

Mid-term financial targets

In alignment with the new strategy, Admicom has updated its mid-term financial targets to be achieved by the end of 2028:

Growth:

Organic Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth exceeds 15%

Net Revenue Retention (NRR) is over 106%

Customer churn is less than 6%

Profitability:

Adjusted EBITDA for current operations is over 40% of revenue

Leverage:

Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA is less than 2.5

Admicom's objective is to reach minimum EUR 60 million ARR by end of the strategy period. Reaching EUR 100 million ARR remains to be Admicom's long-term ambition but without a defined year.

Revised dividend policy

The new strategy focuses on growth and affects also the capital allocation priorities. In alignment with the new strategy, the Board of Directors has decided to revise Admicom's dividend policy to strengthen its financial capability for growth.

The new dividend policy:

"Admicom has a growth strategy, and our priority is to maintain a strong financial position to invest in growth. When our cash flow and investment needs allow, we aim to allocate approximately 30% of annual profits to returning capital via dividends or share buybacks or combination of those."

Previous dividend policy:

"Admicom aims to distribute more than half of its earnings as dividends to its owners, provided that any profit distribution does not jeopardize the growth target set in the strategy or other financial targets."

Capital Markets Day

Admicom will host a Capital Markets Day on December 2, 2025 at 10 a.m. EET to discuss the strategy and revised financial targets. Registration for the event is available at https://sijoittajille.admicom.fi/cmd-2025/. Full material for the Capital Markets Day will be published on December 2, 2025 at around 8 a.m. EET on the same website.

Admicom Oyj

Founded in 2004, Admicom is a pioneer in digitalisation of the construction industry. We utilise our expertise by developing software solutions covering the entire construction value chain as well as services supporting our customers' operations. Our understanding of the operating methods and digitalisation needs of the construction industry is strong, and our goal is to significantly enhance the productivity and quality of operations in the construction industry through our software.

Our ERP solution offers the construction industry the only comprehensive solution in Finland that serves the management of companies' operations, finances and projects through one seamless solution. Our project management product suite provides industry-leading solutions for managing the entire lifecycle of a building.

Our company has around 300 employees in Finland, in Jyväskylä, Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, Seinäjoki and Turku, as well as in our office in Tartu, Estonia. More information: www.admicom.com.

