Alimak Group: Alimak Group sets new financial and sustainability targets valid through 2028

Alimak Group has set new financial and sustainability targets as the Group enters the next phase of its strategic growth journey.

Launched in 2020, the New Heights programme has over the past five years established the Group as a sustainable, resilient, highly profitable growing industrial company. Building on this strong foundation, Alimak Group is now transitioning into the next phase with the launch of New Heights 2.0, a strategy designed to accelerate profitable growth and create long-term value. This next phase includes new revenue and adjusted EBITA margin targets, as well as new sustainability targets.

"The new financial and sustainability targets reflect the confidence we have in our ability to deliver accelerated profitable growth. They also underscore our commitment to workplace safety, social responsibility, and reducing climate impact," says Ole Kristian Jødahl, President and CEO of Alimak Group.

Financial targets, valid through 2028

Revenue growth target: 8-12% (NEW)

The Group's target is to have an average annual revenue growth of 8-12%.

Previous target: average annual revenue growth of 6-10%.

Adjusted EBITA margin target: 20% (NEW)

The Group's target is to reach an adjusted EBITA margin of 20% by 2028.

Previous target: >18% within 2-3 years, set in June 2023.

Net Debt/EBITDA: <2.5x (REITERATED)

The company will maintain an effective capital structure with a net debt below 2.5x EBITDA over a cycle. The capital structure will be flexible and allow for strategic initiatives.

Dividend policy (REITERATED)

The Group has a target of paying a dividend of 40-60% of its net profit to its shareholders.

Sustainability targets

Committing to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) (NEW)

Employee NPS: >40 (REITERATED)

LTIFR (injury rate per million working hours): <2 (REITERATED)

Direct material suppliers signing the Alimak Group Code of Conduct: >90% (NEW)

Our SBTi commitment

Alimak Group is in the final phase of outlining a transition plan in line with science-based targets. This means our decarbonisation efforts will align with the latest climate science, covering both our operations and supply chain. We will drive innovation in energy efficiency, product design and circular solutions to meet these targets.

Capital Markets Day 2025

At today's Capital Markets Day President and CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and members of the Group Leadership Team will present the details of the New Heights 2.0 programme and the roadmap to achieving our new financial and sustainability targets.

Live webcast: https://alimak-group.events.inderes.com/cmd-2025

Time: 13:30-17:00 CET

About Alimak Group

Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 24 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,100 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com

