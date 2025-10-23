Alimak Group: Alimak Group: Interim Report January - September 2025

Showing resilience in a challenging market

Order intake decreased by 3% to MSEK 1,547 (1,592), an organic increase of 4%

Revenue decreased by 5% to MSEK 1,658 (1,742), an organic increase of 1%

Adjusted EBITA margin decreased to 17.3% (17.8%)

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 196 (265), and Net debt/EBITDA was 1.79 (2.12)

Third quarter

Order intake decreased by 3% (4% organic increase) to MSEK 1,547 (1,592). Positive contributions from the Construction and Industrial divisions, while the Facade Access division reported a lower order intake.

Revenue decreased by 5% (1% organic increase) to MSEK 1,658 (1,742), with a strong performance from the Industrial and Facade Access divisions, while revenue decreased in the Construction, Height Safety & Productivity Solutions and Wind divisions.

Adjusted EBITA decreased to MSEK 287 (310), mainly due to currency effects, corresponding to a margin of 17.3% (17.8%). The weak Construction margin was partially offset by improved margins in the Industrial and Facade Access divisions.

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 246 (308). Items Affecting Comparability was MSEK -41 (-2) primarily consisting of restructuring costs in the Facade Access division.

EBIT decreased to MSEK 211 (260).

Basic earnings per share decreased to SEK 1.25 (1.46) and diluted to SEK 1.24 (1.46).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 196 (265).

January - September

Order intake increased by 3% (8% organic increase) to MSEK 5,272 (5,110). Strong performance in the Industrial and Facade Access divisions, while the Construction division reported a lower order intake.

Revenue decreased by 2% (2% organic increase) to MSEK 5,182 (5,283), with positive contributions from the Industrial and Facade Access divisions while revenue decreased in the Construction, Wind and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 909 (902), growing organically by 5%. The margin was 17.5% (17.1%).

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 896 (885). Items Affecting Comparability was MSEK -13 (-17) and related to restructuring costs in the Facade Access division, partially offset by the Mammendorf real estate sale.

EBIT increased to MSEK 790 (734).

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 4.73 (4.05) and diluted to SEK 4.69 (4.04).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 553 (643).

Net debt/EBITDA was 1.79 (2.12).

Telephone conference/presentation



A conference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CEST on Thursday 23 October. CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Sylvain Grange will present and comment on the report. The presentation, held in English, can also be followed via webcast.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q3-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q3-report-2025/dial-in

About Alimak Group

Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com

