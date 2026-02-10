Anzeige
10.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Alimak Group: Alimak Group Q4 and Year-End Report 2025

Strong organic order intake growth and mixed profit performance

  • Order intake decreased by 2% to MSEK 1,808 (1,837), an organic increase of 6%
  • Revenue decreased by 7% to MSEK 1,692 (1,817), an organic increase of 1%
  • Adjusted EBITA margin decreased to 16.8% (17.6%)
  • Items Affecting Comparability of MSEK -40 related to the last significant legacy project in Facade Access
  • Cash flow from operations was MSEK 276 (506), and Net debt/EBITDA was 1.76 (1.79)
  • The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend for 2025 of SEK 3.30 (3.00) per share

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Order intake decreased by 2% (6% organic increase) to MSEK 1,808 (1,837). Strong contributions from the Facade Access, Wind and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions. The Construction division reported weak order intake.
  • Revenue decreased by 7% (1% organic increase) to MSEK 1,692 (1,817), with positive organic growth in the Height Safety & Productivity Solutions and Construction divisions, while revenue decreased in the Facade Access and Wind divisions.
  • Adjusted EBITA decreased to MSEK 284 (320), corresponding to a margin of 16.8% (17.6%), mainly due to weak margins in the Construction and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions.
  • EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 223 (314). Items Affecting Comparability of MSEK -61 (-6), whereof MSEK -40 related to the phasing out of one remaining legacy project and MSEK -20 related to restructuring costs, in the Facade Access division.
  • EBIT decreased to MSEK 187 (263).
  • Basic earnings per share decreased to SEK 0.98 (1.83) and diluted to SEK 0.97 (1.83).
  • Cash flow from operations was MSEK 276 (506).

JANUARY - DECEMBER

  • Order intake increased by 2% (8% organic increase) to MSEK 7,080 (6,947), driven by a strong performance in the Industrial, Wind and Facade Access divisions, while the Construction division reported low order intake.
  • Revenue decreased by 3% (2% organic increase) to MSEK 6,874 (7,099), with organic growth in the Industrial and Facade Access divisions, while revenue decreased in the Wind and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 1,194 (1,221), growing organically by 3%. The margin was 17.4% (17.2%).
  • EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 1,119 (1,198). Items Affecting Comparability was MSEK -74 (-23) and primarily related to the Facade Access division, including restructuring costs and the phasing out of one remaining legacy project, partially offset by the Mammendorf real estate sale.
  • EBIT amounted to MSEK 977 (998).
  • Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.71 (5.89) and diluted to SEK 5.65 (5.87).
  • Cash flow from operations was MSEK 829 (1,148).
  • Net debt/EBITDA was 1.76 (1.79).

Telephone conference/presentation

A conference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CET on 10 February. CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Sylvain Grange will present and comment on the report. The presentation, held in English, can also be followed via webcast.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q4-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q4-report-2025/dial-in

For more information, please contact:
Sylvain Grange, CFO, Alimak Group
sylvain.grange@alimakgroup.com

Johnny Nylund, CCO, Alimak Group, +46 76 852 5759
johnny.nylund@alimakgroup.com

About Alimak Group
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com

This information is information that Alimak Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-10 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
