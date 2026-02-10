Alimak Group: Alimak Group Q4 and Year-End Report 2025

Strong organic order intake growth and mixed profit performance

Order intake decreased by 2% to MSEK 1,808 (1,837), an organic increase of 6%

Revenue decreased by 7% to MSEK 1,692 (1,817), an organic increase of 1%

Adjusted EBITA margin decreased to 16.8% (17.6%)

Items Affecting Comparability of MSEK -40 related to the last significant legacy project in Facade Access

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 276 (506), and Net debt/EBITDA was 1.76 (1.79)

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend for 2025 of SEK 3.30 (3.00) per share

FOURTH QUARTER

Order intake decreased by 2% (6% organic increase) to MSEK 1,808 (1,837). Strong contributions from the Facade Access, Wind and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions. The Construction division reported weak order intake.

Revenue decreased by 7% (1% organic increase) to MSEK 1,692 (1,817), with positive organic growth in the Height Safety & Productivity Solutions and Construction divisions, while revenue decreased in the Facade Access and Wind divisions.

Adjusted EBITA decreased to MSEK 284 (320), corresponding to a margin of 16.8% (17.6%), mainly due to weak margins in the Construction and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions.

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 223 (314). Items Affecting Comparability of MSEK -61 (-6), whereof MSEK -40 related to the phasing out of one remaining legacy project and MSEK -20 related to restructuring costs, in the Facade Access division.

EBIT decreased to MSEK 187 (263).

Basic earnings per share decreased to SEK 0.98 (1.83) and diluted to SEK 0.97 (1.83).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 276 (506).

JANUARY - DECEMBER

Order intake increased by 2% (8% organic increase) to MSEK 7,080 (6,947), driven by a strong performance in the Industrial, Wind and Facade Access divisions, while the Construction division reported low order intake.

Revenue decreased by 3% (2% organic increase) to MSEK 6,874 (7,099), with organic growth in the Industrial and Facade Access divisions, while revenue decreased in the Wind and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 1,194 (1,221), growing organically by 3%. The margin was 17.4% (17.2%).

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 1,119 (1,198). Items Affecting Comparability was MSEK -74 (-23) and primarily related to the Facade Access division, including restructuring costs and the phasing out of one remaining legacy project, partially offset by the Mammendorf real estate sale.

EBIT amounted to MSEK 977 (998).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.71 (5.89) and diluted to SEK 5.65 (5.87).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 829 (1,148).

Net debt/EBITDA was 1.76 (1.79).

