Alimak Group: Alimak Group appoints new Executive Vice President for the Construction division

Alimak Group has appointed Karin Bååthe as EVP of the Construction division, effective as of 7 April 2026.

Karin Bååthe joins Alimak Group as the new Executive Vice President for the Construction division and will be based in Stockholm, Sweden. She will also be part of the Group Leadership Team. Karin brings experience from roles at McKinsey, SSAB, and most recently as Regional CEO Ground Support EMEA at Sandvik Mining.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Karin Bååthe to Alimak Group. She brings global industrial experience, P&L leadership, and strong commercial and operational knowledge that will strengthen the Construction division," says Ole Kristian Jødahl, CEO Alimak Group.

"I am excited to join Alimak Group and contribute to the continued profitable growth of the Construction division and the Group. The company's strong global position, customer focus, and commitment to delivering premium, high-quality products and driving product innovation at the forefront provide a great foundation for future development," says Karin Bååthe.

After more than five years as Executive Vice President, David Batson will assume a new role as Director of APAC for the Construction division, reporting to Karin. David's leadership has been instrumental in shaping the division into the strong and dynamic organisation it is today. We appreciate his dedication and look forward to his continued impact.

Johnny Nylund, CCO Alimak Group, +46 76 852 5759

