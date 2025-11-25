Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.11.2025
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
WKN: 850875 | ISIN: US4404521001 | Ticker-Symbol: HO7
Tradegate
25.11.25 | 11:45
19,900 Euro
+1,38 % +0,270
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
25.11.2025 03:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Hormel Foods Corporation Announces 60th Consecutive Increase to the Annual Dividend

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced a 1 percent increase to the quarterly dividend, raising the implied annualized rate to $1.17 per share, marking the 60th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of 29.25 cents ($0.2925) a share to be paid on February 17, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2026.

The February 17, 2026 payment will be the 390th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food. - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Investor Relations


Media Relations


[email protected]


[email protected]


SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
