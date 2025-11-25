

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 25.11.2025 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES GSK PRICE TARGET TO 1660 (1600) PENCE - 'HOLD' - CITIGROUP CUTS AVIVA PRICE TARGET TO 671 (687) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS M&C SAATCHI PRICE TARGET TO 190 (220) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS S4 CAPITAL PRICE TARGET TO 24 (26) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS PLAYTECH TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 240 (405) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS BALTIC CLASSIFIEDS TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' (OW) - PRICE TARGET 194 (400) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS BEAZLEY PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1025 (1050) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS RIGHTMOVE PRICE TARGET TO 500 (555) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - RBC CUTS MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS TO 'SECTOR P,' (OUTP,)



- JPMORGAN CUTS AUTO TRADER GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 630 (770) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT'



