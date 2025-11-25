New shares in DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as of 26 November 2025. New shares are issued due to a private placement.

ISIN: DK0061540770 Name: DonkeyRepublic Holding Number of shares before change: 26,644,705 shares Change: 1,365,490 shares Number of shares after change: 28,010,195 shares Subscription price: DKK 6.12 Face value: DKK 0.10 Orderbook ID: 223811 Short name: DONKEY

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital