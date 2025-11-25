New shares in DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as of 26 November 2025. New shares are issued due to a private placement.
|ISIN:
|DK0061540770
|Name:
|DonkeyRepublic Holding
|Number of shares before change:
|26,644,705 shares
|Change:
|1,365,490 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|28,010,195 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 6.12
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Orderbook ID:
|223811
|Short name:
|DONKEY
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital
