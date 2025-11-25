

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to more than a 1-1/2-month low of 0.9339 against the euro, more than a 1-month low of 1.0633 against the pound and more than a 1-week low of 192.97 against the yen, from early highs of 0.9312, 1.0593 and 194.13, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc edged down to 0.8099 from an early high of 0.8080.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.94 against the euro, 1.07 against the pound, 187.00 against the yen and 0.81 against the greenback.



