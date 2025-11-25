Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its first pass 3-hole exploration program at the Mud Lake Target Area ("Mud Lake") in the Gold Rock Camp. Mud Lake is located 2 kilometers northeast of the main Gold Rock target area along the prolific Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone ("MDdz"). The objective of the step-out drilling at Mud Lake was to confirm the periodicity (or repetition) of the high-grade gold structures controlled by the MDdz along its 20-kilometer strike in the Gold Rock Camp. With this successful step-out, the Company will continue to develop addition targets in the Gold Rock Camp. Summary video link.





Highlights:

Quartz vein intersects as high as 43.10 g/t gold over 0.50 meters (similar to be the Big Master) from 76.50m to 77.00m depth (Table 1, Table 3);

Surface sampling on high-grade a shear zone of 93.00 g/t gold (similar to be the Elora) (Table 2);

Additional mapping and sampling indicates potential at Mud Lake for a 1-kilometer mineralized footprint similar to the Gold Rock target area.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold commented, "One of our four major objectives in the 2025 exploration program was to validate our theory of periodicity of deposits in the Gold Rock Camp. Our early success at Mud Lake confirms that the geological setting could support multiple sub-parallel, gold-bearing structures. This type of structural repetition is the foundation of many high-performing gold camps and signals meaningful upside for ongoing exploration. In hockey terms, these Mud Lake results, combined with our success in expanding the Gold Rock target area, our early exploration success at Sherridon and Hyndman, would be considered a 'haul' scored by Dryden Gold in 2025."

Mud Lake was first tested through the Company's 2024 mapping campaign. Structural controls and surface expression at Mud Lake showed potential for similar mineralization to the Big Master and Elora Gold Systems in the Gold Rock target area. The mapping program from 2025 followed the mineralized trend further north where a sizable shear zone intersects favourable host rocks (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Geology map of Gold Rock and Mud Lake Target Areas

The geological interpretation for the expanded Mud Lake footprint is still on-going. Initial findings from the mapping and drill program show a flexure or bend in the mineralized trend. This geometry is common in shear zone systems and had been hypothesised by the geology team. The 2025 mapping confirmed this geometry where weather resistant quartz-feldspar porphyry ("QFP") rocks outcropped hosting mineralization. The 2024 mapping program and 2025 drill holes targeted the southern portion of Mud Lake where narrow vein structures outcrop and have a very similar appearance to the Big Master system at Gold Rock. Samples from North Mud Lake indicate broader mineralization throughout the QFP (Figure 2). The geology team theorizes that the Pincher deformation zone may act like the Elora Shear at Gold Rock and host wider zones of mineralization. Unfortunately, like the Elora Shear, the Pincher deformation zone does not outcrop and will have to tested through drilling. The geology team will continue to analyze the data collected from the summer Mud Lake program to plan permitting and further testing at Mud Lake.





Figure 2: New results and geology of Mud Lake and North Mud Lake extension

Table 1: Mud Lake Drill Results

Target Area Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) Mud Lake DML-25-001

272.00 297.10 25.10 0.33



293.80 297.10 3.30 2.18 Mud Lake DML-25-002

76.50 77.00 0.50 43.10



229.90 231.00 1.10 2.24 Mud Lake DML-25-003

69.00 73.04 4.04 0.83

Including 71.21 73.04 1.83 1.63 Mud Lake



191.80 192.80 1.00 0.30

DML-25-004

248.30 249.30 1.00 0.26



340.00 342.00 2.00 0.45 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknow; assay values are uncut

Table 2: Highlight surface sample results North Mud Lake

Sample # Easting Northing Gold (g/t) Description 1291084 523442 5479509 93.00 Quartz-ankerite vein within quartz-feldspar porphyry with disseminated pyrite. 1290291 523438 5479523 19.80 Quartz-ankerite breccia vein within quartz-feldspar porphyry & pyrite 1290841 523443 5479548 15.00 Altered quartz-feldspar porphyry with small quartz-ankerite veinlets with fine grained pyrite 1291066 523661 5479265 2.77 Strongly ankerite and sericite altered wall rock with disseminated pyrite and quartz-ankerite vein 1291074 523501 5479509 1.17 Strongly foliated mafic volcanic rock with intense ankerite alteration. Sample hosted quartz-ankerite veins wide with pyrite 1291083 523469 5479449 1.10 Representative quartz-feldspar porphyry host rock sample with veining and disseminated pyrite mineralization. 1291069 523496 5479372 0.91 Highly altered quartz-feldspar porphyry with quartz veining and pyrite mineralization 1290852 523499 5479484 0.90 Intense ankerite alteration with sericite alteration, minor quartz veinlets and disseminated pyrite 1290849 523499 5479484 0.86 Quartz-ankerite vein with pyrite in the vein. 1290847 523498 5479492 0.76 Quartz-feldspar porphyry with minor veining and very fine-grained disseminated pyrite. 1290839 523456 5479556 0.68 Quartz-feldspar porphyry with quartz-ankerite breccia veining and pyrite mineralization. 1290853 523499 5479484 0.68 Intense sericite alteration with quartz-ankerite stringer veinlets and pyrite mineralization. 1290817 523926 5480166 0.66 Quartz vein with intense ankerite alteration on contacts with minor tourmaline and pyrite. 1291088 523478 5479432 0.63 Quartz-feldspar porphyry with quartz veining 1291067 523661 5479265 0.63 Sample of vein material with wall rock being strongly foliated. Sample is ankerite, chlorite, sericite altered with fine disseminated pyrite 1291087 523442 5479509 0.63 Quartz breccia with strong ankerite alteration and disseminated pyrite 1291064 524067 5479342 0.57 Sample of vein material with wall rock being strongly chlorite and sericite altered with sulphides 1291075 523501 5479509 0.56 Sample mostly quartz-ankerite vein with pyrite within a quartz-feldspar porphyry dyke 1290842 523443 5479548 0.55 Quartz-ankerite vein with minor strongly altered wall rock and rusty pyrite mineralization. 1290290 523457 5479486 0.54 Quartz-feldspar porphyry with quartz-ankerite breccia veins hosting pyrite. Sample locations are in NAD 83 Zone 15 UTM coordinates

Marketing Update

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories in Dryden Ontario, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

Table 3: Drill Hole Information. All coordinates are in NAD83/Zone15N

Hole Number Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Actual Depth (m) Core Size DML-25-001 523,761 5,479,050 429 308 -45 305 NQ DML-25-002 523,880 5,478,963 419 313 -45 272 NQ DML-25-003 523,394 5,478,696 422 280 -45 242 NQ DML-25-004 523,656 5,478,658 421 347 -45 398 NQ

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

