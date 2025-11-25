

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expectations of another rate cut by the Fed in December remains strong even as markets wait for the upcoming data releases from the U.S. Prospects of a potential peace deal in Ukraine also supported market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory ahead of the release of producer price inflation and retail sales readings for the month of September. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets finished trading with gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased.



Crude oil prices declined as oversupply concerns and prospects of a potential peace deal in Ukraine weighed on sentiment. Gold Futures are trading slightly below the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,417.40, down 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,696.00, down 0.14% Germany's DAX at 23,213.14, down 0.17% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,543.75, up 0.09% France's CAC 40 at 7,963.56, up 0.05% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,526.25, down 0.04% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 48,659.50, up 0.07% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,537.00, up 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,870.02, up 0.87% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,894.55, up 0.69%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1536, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3127, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 156.34, down 0.32% AUD/USD at 0.6457, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.4115, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 100.04, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.026%, down 0.22% Germany at 2.6868%, down 0.38% France at 3.439%, down 0.32% U.K. at 4.5210%, down 0.44% Japan at 1.806%, up 1.92%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $62.46, down 0.41%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $58.64, down 0.48%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,163.80, down 0.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $87,123.19, up 1.44% Ethereum at $2,890.31, up 3.29% XRP at $2.19, up 6.94% BNB at $853.04, up 1.12% Solana at $136.30, up 5.56%



