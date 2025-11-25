

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.5593 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 5-day high of 0.5622.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to 4-day lows of 87.50 and 2.0606 from early highs of 88.06 and 2.0506, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.1533 from an early high of 1.1507.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.54 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 2.07 against the euro and 1.16 against the aussie.



