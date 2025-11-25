

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's benchmark CAC 40 is modestly higher a little past noon on Tuesday with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade as investors await some crucial U.S. economic data, and the progress in Ukraine peace talks, for directional clues.



Expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December aid sentiment, while data showing a deterioration in French consumer confidence is limiting the market's upside.



The CAC 40 index was up 15.85 points or 02% at 7,975.52 a few minutes ago.



Edenred is declining by about 2.5%, and Capgemini is down 1.5%. LVMH is lower by about 1%.



Renault, Air Liquide, AXA, Dassault Systemes, Hermes International and Bureau Veritas are down 0.3 to 0.6%.



Safran is up 1.35%. Thales is gaining 1.2% and Michelin is up 1.1%. Airbus is rising nearly 1%.



Engie, EssilorLuxottica, BNP Paribas, Orange, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal and Credit Agricole are up with modest gains.



French consumer confidence weakened in November after improving in October, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The consumer sentiment index dropped marginally to 89 in November from 90 in October. Moreover, the score continued to remain below its long-term average of 100.



Assessment about personal financial situation, both past and future remained virtually stable. The corresponding balances of opinion lost one point each to -21 and -12, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News