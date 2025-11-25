Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that follow-up diamond drilling is progressing smoothly on the Company's high-grade Blue Sky and Thunder North gold discoveries (see Fig. 1) on its Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops porphyry Cu mining district (see index map of Fig. 1), with the Blue Sky half of the planned 3000-m program (see November 6, 2025 press release) completed ahead of schedule and the drill now moving to Thunder North.

Blue Sky Drilling

Six holes totaling 1756 m were drilled on the Blue Sky trend. The first three holes, Nos. RN25-063 to 065, were drilled at various angles near discovery hole No. RN24-055 (31.5 m of 4.15 g/t Au; see Fig. 1) to determine the orientation and overall prospectivity of the contact between the Durand diorite and Nicola tuff along which the Hole 055 mineralization occurs. The other three holes were designed to follow the Durand-hosted Hole 060 intersection (6.02 m of 23.63 g/t Au; see Fig. 1) both down-dip and 100 m eastward along the mineralized trend toward the strong, 560-grain anomaly obtained from the Company's recent till gold grain survey (see Fig. 2 and November 3, 2025 press release).

Thunder North Drilling

Approximately six holes are planned at Thunder North, where previous drilling (see Fig. 1) traced the gold zone 300 m eastward from discovery hole No. RN23-039 (25.7 m of 2.04 g/t Au; see Fig. 1) to the most recent and easterly hole, No. 062 (19.0 m of 4.93 g/t Au). The present holes are variously designed to trace the gold zone to depth, extend it further along strike - especially to the east as its grade appears to increase in this direction - and infill a 150-m gap resulting from the intersection of a large, unmineralized monzonite dyke within the gold-hosting Nicola tuff horizon in Hole RN23-040.

Figure 1 - Location and bedrock geology of the Rabbit North property showing the areas currently being diamond drilled and selected drill holes from previous campaigns.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/275827_84a7d52094df0b26_002full.jpg

Figure 2 - Gold grain content of the till in the October 2025 survey area compared to Tower's previous surveys. The actual number of gold grains is included for samples with >=100 grains. Sample numbers are shown for the most significant anomalies. See Figure 2 for the other sample numbers and Table 1 for gold grain details.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/275827_84a7d52094df0b26_003full.jpg

Next Steps

The drilling is well ahead of schedule and significantly under budget. As the holiday break is only weeks away and few if any assays are expected beforehand, the Company is considering drilling a few additional holes to follow up the most promising intersections observed in the core from the current holes.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

