Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company"), a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has received the permit to proceed on its planned 37,400 foot drill campaign at its Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The Company has mobilized drill crews to site and drilling on the project is underway.

Strategic Advancement in Noble Plains' Growth Plan

This drill program represents a major operational milestone and a key step forward in the Company's strategy to build a portfolio of In Situ Recovery (ISR)-amenable uranium projects in the United States. With the permit received and drilling commenced, Noble Plains is advancing from acquisition to active exploration, executing on its objective to deliver a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards by spring 2026 in one of America's premier uranium districts.

"This is another critical step in Noble Plains' mission to build an inventory of pounds in the ground," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "We have moved efficiently from acquisition to permitting and now to drilling, demonstrating the focus and execution of our strategy. The drilling underway at Duck Creek is a high-impact program to confirm and expand known historical uranium mineralization as well as open new potential horizons at depth. All three efforts of the program are working together to create meaningful leverage for shareholders during a strengthening uranium market."

Located in the heart of one of America's most prolific uranium districts, Duck Creek is surrounded by deposits and production facilities operated by Cameco Corp., Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), and American Uranium Ltd. (see Figure 1). This area of the Powder River Basin currently hosts over 56 million pounds of uranium resources1, the majority in the Fort Union Formation, which is untested at Duck Creek, highlighting the compelling upside potential.

Details of the Drill Program

The Company received approval for up to 37,400 feet of drilling. While the original permit application contemplated 198 holes, Noble Plains has strategically refined the program design to reallocate drill footage toward testing the deeper Fort Union Formation. This optimization reduces the total number of holes to approximately 175, without reducing total drill footage.

The program's key objectives are to confirm, expand, and enhance uranium mineralisation along the 3-mile length of the Duck Creek property and test the deeper Fort Union formation through:

16 confirmation holes - to validate 1,317 historic intercepts and underpin a potential future compliant resource;

Up to 140 step-out and expansion holes - to significantly increase the mineralised footprint and target higher-grade areas within the shallower Wasatch Formation;

Up to 10 holes to 1,200' depth - first drill holes on the project to test the Fort Union Formation.

Downhole gamma log probing immediately after drilling provides daily results for rapid analysis and vastly benefits decision-making and optimizing the drillhole locations. Noble Plains will release drilling results in batches throughout the program.

Figure 1: Noble Plains Duck Creek Project in Powder River Basin

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/275834_5f769db0b43bfa06_001full.jpg

Unlocking the Geological Potential

"From a geological standpoint, this program represents two distinct value streams," said Paul Cowley, COO of Noble Plains Uranium. "The confirmation and expansion holes in the Wasatch Formation are designed to quantify substantial pounds in the ground by spring 2026, benefiting from the historical data along the 3-mile corridor of extensive historic drilling by Kerr-McGee Nuclear Corporation in the 1970's (see Figure 2). Secondly, the deeper Fort Union tests could be transformative. Success in discovering uranium mineralization at depth could open an entirely new growth horizon for Duck Creek that could align it with the resource scale of neighbouring projects."

Figure 2: The 3-mile trend of uranium mineralization shown from extensive historical drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/275834_5f769db0b43bfa06_002full.jpg

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

Note 1) measured, indicated and inferred 56m uranium pound resource number derived from project data on each company website: https://www.uraniumenergy.com/projects/wyoming/, https://www.cameco.com/businesses/uranium-operations/suspended/smith-ranch-highland/reserves-resources, https://www.americanuranium.com.au/wyoming

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralisation, and the expected advancement of the Company's exploration strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as planned, the interpretation of historic data, the accuracy of geological modelling, the results of drilling and downhole probing, operational risks and weather delays, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

