Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the second set of drill results, with a continued success rate of 81% over the next sixteen drill holes completed at its flagship Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Today's drill results build on the strong initial results released on December 1, 2025, confirming a geological trend with strong potential, being proven by efficient and cost-effective drilling.

"These continuing positive results highlight exactly why we moved quickly at Duck Creek," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains. "We are consistently intersecting strong mineralisation along a 3-mile corridor, reinforcing our conviction that this is an asset capable of delivering real leverage to the uranium market. We are focused on converting historical work into updated pounds in the ground efficiently to build a resource located between two of the largest uranium producers in North America. Momentum is building, confidence is rising, and we believe Duck Creek has the makings of a top-tier asset."

Of special note, hole 25-28-009 intersected 28.5 feet of 0.08% eU308, including 6 feet of 0.18% eU308; hole 25-28-010 intersected 29.0 feet 0.043% eU308, including 4.5 feet of 0.10% eU308; and hole 25-28-24 intersected 13 feet of 0.07% eU308, including 8 feet of 0.10% eU308.

Table 1: Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Hole Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Grade

(% eU3O8)* 25-28-009 448,983 4,777,844 220 119.5 148.0 28.5 0.080 25-28-010 448,997 4,777,870 220 117.0 146.0 29.0 0.043 25-28-011 448,929 4,777,780 240 119.5 125.0 5.5 0.037 25-28-013 448,916 4,777,722 220 89.5 93.5 4.0 0.066 25-28-014 448,923 4,777,637 220 116.5 127.0 10.5 0.075 25-28-015 448,927 4,777,664 220 77.0 85.5 8.5 0.045 25-28-016 448,910 4,777,585 220 135.5 154.0 18.5 0.024 25-28-017 448,892 4,777,589 220 89.0 111.0 22.0 0.036 25-28-018 448,896 4,777,551 220 117.5 139.5 22.0 0.023 25-28-019 449,143 4,777,962 220 6.5 32.5 26.0 0.025 25-28-021 449,117 4,778,023 200 6.0 10.5 4.5 0.091 25-28-023 449,096 4,778,056 200 121.5 134.5 13.0 0.017 25-28-024 449,106 4,778,099 200 6.0 19.0 13.0 0.070

Including:

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Hole Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Grade

(% eU3O8)* 25-28-009 448,983 4,777,844 220 121.0 127.0 6.0 0.179 25-28-010 448,997 4,777,870 220 120.0 124.5 4.5 0.101 25-28-014 448,923 4,777,637 220 119.5 125.0 5.5 0.126 25-28-017 448,892 4,777,589 220 91.5 98.5 7.0 0.055 25-28-018 448,896 4,777,551 220 81.0 85.0 4.0 0.095 25-28-019 449,143 4,777,962 220 6.5 32.5 14.0 0.031 25-28-024 449,106 4,778,099 200 10.0 18.0 8.0 0.103 * All of the holes drilled are vertical and the geological units are essentially flat so that intercept widths are interpreted to be true thickness. The water table in the first 24 holes ranges from a depth of 5 feet to 33 feet and averages 13 feet deep.

"The second set of results demonstrate the continuity and strength of the roll-front system we are defining in an area we had no drill data before," said Paul Cowley, COO of Noble Plains Uranium. "We are getting very solid numbers; nice thicknesses and good grade in these holes. Thirteen of the sixteen new holes intersected uranium mineralisation with a high of 2.28 Grade-Thickness ("GT") and an average of 0.69 GT, which is over three times the industry standard cut-off of 0.2 GT typically used in Wyoming roll front uranium deposits."

The Company filed a Technical Report, available on SEDAR under the Company's profile, on the Duck Creek Project on August 14, 2025, which outlined an exploration target ranging from 2.37 million tons at 0.03% U3O₈ to 5.45 million tons at 0.05% U3O₈. These ranges were based on assumed Grade-Thickness ("GT") values of 0.2 for the lower case and 0.598 for the upper case. The exploration target is conceptual in nature, does not meet the standards to be classified as mineral resources or mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the exploration target will be realized.

Figure 1 shows the location of the sixteen new holes in red with first eight holes in blue within the 3-mile-long trend of historic drilling. These first twenty-four holes are part of the 130 planned "expansion" holes referred to under the Ongoing Drill Program Overview section below.

Figure 1 - New Drillhole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/277404_16db3d56c4f3a9b8_001full.jpg

Ongoing Drill Program Overview

The Duck Creek drill program, permitted for up to 37,400 ft across ~150 holes, is structured around three key objectives:

1. Confirmation of Historic Data - 16 Holes

To verify 1,317 historic intercepts in the Wasatch Formation and support a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

2. Expansion of Shallow Mineralisation ~ 130 Holes

Designed to extend mineralised boundaries and target higher-grade areas along the 3-mile-long Wasatch roll-front corridor.

3. First-Ever Drilling of the Fort Union Formation ~ 10 Holes

For the first time, Noble Plains will drill to ~1,200 ft to test the Fort Union, where neighbouring projects host the majority of their compliant resources.

Details of the Drilling Program

* The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products. The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft and 0.02% eU3O8.

The drilling was completed by Tyler Exploration Inc. utilizing a truck mounted mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Bradley Parkes P.Geo, VP Exploration and Paul Cowley P.Geo, Chief Operating Officer for Noble Plains Uranium Corp., supervised the drilling activities.

Next Steps and Outlook

Drilling is ongoing and the Company will continue releasing results in batches to maintain transparency and demonstrate progress as the confirmation and expansion phases advance. The first deep Fort Union tests are planned for later in the program.

With the results of the ongoing drill campaign, along with the historic database, the Company continues to aim for a resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards in the first half of 2026.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralisation, and the potential of the Duck Creek Project to become a significant uranium asset. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as planned, the interpretation of historic data, the accuracy of geological modelling, the results of drilling and downhole probing, operational risks and weather delays, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277404

SOURCE: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.