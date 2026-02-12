Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the final set of drill results from its completed 148-hole, 30,825-foot drill program at its flagship Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.

"This drill program has exceeded our expectations across the board," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "We confirmed historic data, expanded the mineralized footprint, delivered multiple program-high grades, and achieved a 90% hit rate across 148 holes, all in under six months of acquisition. Duck Creek has gone from an overlooked historical asset to a project with the scale, continuity and grade profile to support a meaningful resource this spring. This program is how we build out real uranium pounds in premier U.S. jurisdictions at a time when domestic supply of this critical mineral has never been more urgent."

This final batch delivered some of the strongest results of the entire program and caps a drill campaign that has consistently exceeded expectations. Hole 25-16-140 returned 17.5 feet of 0.235% eU3O₈, including 2.0 feet grading 1.00% eU3O₈ and 1.0 foot at 1.49% eU3O₈. Hole 25-28-143 intersected 9.0 feet of 0.228% eU3O₈, including 5.5 feet at 0.362% eU3O₈ and 1.0 foot at 0.972% eU3O₈. Importantly these high-grade intercepts continue to occur within the same laterally continuous roll-front system that has now been traced across the property. Rather than isolated high-grade hits, these results sit within a broader, predictable mineralized corridor that is ideally suited to ISR extraction.

Beyond the individual highlights, the significance of this program lies in the consistency and reproducibility of the results. A total of 148 holes were completed, every planned confirmation hole successfully twinned historic drilling, and 90.12% of all holes intersected uranium mineralization at or above the 0.02% eU3O₈ cut-off grade. As drilling progressed northward, strong intercepts continued to be encountered, directly supporting the Company's recent 2.25-mile expansion of the project footprint along trend.

In the past six months, Noble Plains progressed Duck Creek from the closing of the acquisition, through permitting, to the completion of a highly successful drill program that now provides a robust dataset to support a resource estimate in compliance with NI 43-101 standards this spring. This is the Company's strategy in action: not grassroots exploration, but the disciplined conversion of known historical mineralization into newly defined, compliant uranium pounds in the ground.

Table 1: Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID Easting Northing Hole Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Grade

(% eU3O8)* 25-15-126 449655 4781286 180 111.5 151.5 40.0 0.043 including





117 135.5 18.5 0.064 including





124.0 126.0 2.0 0.141 25-15-129 449657 4781477 200 124.0 169.0 45.0 0.043 including





128.0 135.5 7.5 0.134 including





131.0 134.0 3.0 0.207 25-15-130 449589 4781400 180 140.5 151.0 10.5 0.061 including





141.5 143.5 2.0 0.215 25-16-132 449349 4781125 100 18.5 36.5 18.0 0.048 including





19.5 30.0 10.5 0.073 and





62 84 22 0.042 including





68.5 79.0 10.5 0.063 25-16-134 449287 4781070 100 51.5 75.5 24.0 0.084 including





54.0 58.0 4.0 0.195 25-16-135 449300 4781121 100 23.0 44.5 21.5 0.026 and





59.0 75.0 16.0 0.083 25-16-136 449272 4780947 190 78.0 95.5 17.5 0.080 including





90.5 93.5 3.0 0.205 25-16-139 449316 4780830 220 106.0 110.0 4.0 0.040 and





154.5 161.5 7.0 0.064 including





156.0 159.0 3.0 0.109 25-16-140 449268 4780792 220 112.5 117.0 4.5 0.031 and





125.0 142.5 17.5 0.235 including





138.5 140.5 2.0 1.000 with





139.0 140.0 1.0 1.490 25-16-141 449244 4780603 220 132.0 139.0 7.0 0.021 and





149.5 158.5 9.0 0.147 including





151.0 153.0 2.0 0.383 25-28-143 449101 4777955 180 44.5 43.5 9 0.228 and





46.0 51.5 5.5 0.362 including





48.0 49.0 1.0 0.972 and





129.5 145.5 16.0 0.114 including





139.5 144.0 4.5 0.275 25-28-146 449283 4781005 1000 90.0 101.0 11.0 0.093 including





95.0 97.0 2.0 0.284 All of the holes drilled are vertical and the geological units are essentially flat so that intercept widths are interpreted to be true thickness. The water table in all hole's ranges from a depth of 5 feet to 75 feet and averages 16.5 feet deep.

Northern Drilling Confirms Trend Continuity and Supports Land Expansion

The final holes were drilled toward the northern end of the historic uranium trend and continue to demonstrate strong continuity of mineralization. Importantly, several of the strongest intercepts of the entire program came from this area, providing geological support for the continuation of the system onto the Company's recently staked northern claims toward known uranium resources held by Uranium Energy Corp.

"The strength and continuity of the results of this program are extremely important because they occur along the same historic trend that originally drew us to Duck Creek, and they are confirming that the roll-front system is both continuous and capable of hosting higher-grade centres within that continuity," said Paul Cowley, P.Geo., COO of Noble Plains Uranium. "Across 148 holes we have consistently reproduced and expanded upon the historic data, with grades and thicknesses that validate our geological model. The strength and predictability we are seeing along this trend gives us a high level of confidence that the system is likely to continue onto our newly staked northern ground. This is exactly the type of geological consistency you want to see when advancing a project toward a scalable ISR uranium resource."

Figure 1 shows the location of the twenty-three new holes in red, the three deep holes in blue and the first one hundred and twenty-two holes in green within the 3-mile-long trend of historic drilling.

Figure 1 - New Drillhole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/283669_2583398eb45cebc3_001full.jpg

Fort Union Formation Test

Three broad-spaced deeper holes were drilled to test the Fort Union Formation beneath the Wasatch, where neighbouring deposits host significant resources. The goal of the deeper holes was to confirm the existence of Fort Union sand body deposition and gather information on the strike and location of the redox front. All three holes successfully penetrated the "S", "Q" and "O4" and "O3" sands of the Fort Union Formation. The drilling confirms the presence of thick sections of coarse-grained clean host sands of the Fort Union Formation on the property, however, the location of the anticipated roll front within these sands remains to be determined with future drilling and remains a large opportunity to explore on the property.

This summer, the Company is partnering with the University of Wyoming on testing geophysical methods to identify roll fronts at depth. With such a large area to test on the property for roll fronts in the Fort Union, these geophysical methods will help focus more efficient drill testing.

Path Toward a Compliant Resource

With drilling now complete, the Company's focus turns to final database compilation and geological modelling work already underway. Noble Plains expects to deliver its first compliant uranium resource at Duck Creek this spring, establishing a strong base of value from which to continue expanding the project along its now five-mile trend.

Duck Creek remains central to Noble Plains' strategy of building a growing inventory of U.S. uranium pounds in proven production districts, positioning the Company to benefit from a strengthening uranium price environment and increasing U.S. government support for domestic critical-mineral supply.

Details of the Drilling Program

* The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU308) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products. The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft, 0.02% eU308 and GT >0.2.

The drilling was done by Tyler Exploration Inc. utilizing a truck mounted mud-rotary rig and the downhole geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Bradley Parkes P.Geo, VP Exploration and Paul Cowley P.Geo, Chief Operating Officer for Noble Plains Uranium Corp., supervised the drilling activities.

The Company filed a Technical Report, available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile, on the Duck Creek Project on August 14, 2025, which outlined an exploration target ranging from 2.37 million tons at 0.03% U3O₈ to 5.45 million tons at 0.05% U3O₈. These ranges were based on assumed Grade-Thickness ("GT") values of 0.2 for the lower case and 0.598 for the upper case. The exploration target is conceptual in nature, does not meet the standards to be classified as mineral resources or mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the exploration target will be realized.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralization, and the potential of the Duck Creek Project to become a significant uranium asset. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: exploration results that may not be consistent with historical data or expectations, geological or technical issues, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

