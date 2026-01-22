Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce results from the next twenty drill holes completed at its flagship Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, highlighted by the highest-grade uranium intercept recorded to date and continued strong mineralisation across the roll-front system.

The strongest result of the drill program to date was returned from hole 25-21-096, which intersected 35.5 feet of 0.202% eU3O₈, including a high-grade core of 4.0 feet at 0.501% eU3O₈, a standout intercept for a Wyoming roll-front system. Additional strong results further demonstrate the consistency of mineralisation encountered at Duck Creek, including 26.5 feet of 0.083% eU3O₈ with 4.0 feet at 0.144% eU3O₈ in hole 25-21-095. Hole 25-21-089 intersected 25.0 feet of 0.069% eU3O₈ including 4.0 feet at 0.17% eU3O₈, and hole 25-21-090 intersected 17.5 feet of 0.09% eU3O₈ including 2.0 feet at 0.217% eU3O₈.

Importantly, these results continue to align closely with the Company's geological model, with this set of holes hitting uranium mineralisation meeting or exceeding industry-standard thresholds for ISR-amenable deposits in Wyoming with an 80% success rate. Together, these results reinforce both the quality of the Duck Creek system and the growing confidence in its potential to support a meaningful uranium resource.

"The combination of consistent mineralisation and a standout 0.50% eU3O₈ intercept underscores the quality of the Duck Creek system," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "These results reinforce our confidence that Duck Creek can support a meaningful, scalable uranium resource. We are executing with discipline to convert drill results into future pounds in the ground, positioning Noble Plains to deliver leverage in a U.S. uranium market where secure domestic supply is becoming increasingly critical."

Table 1: Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID Easting Northing Hole Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Grade

(%eU308)* 25-21-083 449,174 4,779,756 120 6.0 11.5 5.5 0.049 and





84.0 92.0 8.0 0.053 including





88.0 90.0 2.0 0.130 25-21-084 449,206 4,779,756 120 78.5 102.0 23.5 0.049 25-21-085 449,236 4,779,727 120 60.0 96.0 36.0 0.031 25-21-087 449,296 4,779,727 120 69.0 79.5 10.5 0.038 25-21-088 449,327 4,779,726 120 70.0 92.0 22.0 0.027 25-21-089 449,465 4,779,769 140 56.5 81.5 25.0 0.069 including





76.0 80.0 4.0 0.170 25-21-090 449,466 4,779,662 100 47.5 65.0 17.5 0.090 including





49.0 51.0 2.0 0.217 25-21-091 449,450 4,779,630 120 46.0 52.0 6.0 0.066 including





47.5 49.5 2.0 0.134 and





55.0 68.5 13.5 0.050 25-21-092 449,512 4,779,664 120 45.5 59.5 14.0 0.071 including





56.0 58.0 2.0 0.307 25-21-093 449,542 4,779,847 120 72.5 84.0 11.5 0.025 25-21-095 449,495 4,779,967 120 57.5 68.5 11.0 0.052 and





69.0 95.5 26.5 0.083 including





79.5 89.5 4.0 0.144 25-21-096 449,526 4,780,077 140 65.5 101.0 35.5 0.202 including





82.0 86.0 4.0 0.501 25-16-098 449,542 4,780,333 180 111.0 121.0 10.0 0.035 25-15-099 449,572 4,780,487 180 140.0 149.0 9.0 0.069 including





145.5 146.5 2.0 0.178 25-15-101 449,589 4,780,563 220 157.0 170.5 13.5 0.029 and





171.5 178.5 7.0 0.039 25-15-102 449,654 4,780,629 230 185.0 192.0 7.0 0.020 and



230 198.5 208.5 10.0 0.031

All of the holes drilled are vertical and the geological units are essentially flat so that intercept widths are interpreted to be true thickness. The water table in the first 102 holes ranges from a depth of 5 feet to 75 feet and averages 16.5 feet deep.

"The highest-grade intercept of the program to date is important because it sits within a long, continuous zone of uranium mineralisation, rather than being an isolated hit. This tells us the system is not only extensive, but also capable of hosting higher-grade pockets within that broader trend, exactly what you want to see in an ISR-amenable uranium deposit," said Paul Cowley, P.Geo., COO of Noble Plains Uranium. "To date we have now twinned 16 historic holes that have delivered reproducible results giving confidence to historic drilling. With just over 2/3 of the planned program completed, the consistency of our results continues to build confidence in our ability to define a meaningful, scalable uranium resource at Duck Creek."

Figure 1 shows the location of the twenty new holes in red with the first eighty-two holes in green within the 3-mile-long trend of historic drilling.

Figure 1 - New Drillhole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/281221_a1f07b9ca4b6c89f_001full.jpg

Next Steps and Outlook

With roughly 2/3rds of the planned drilling now complete, Noble Plains believes Duck Creek continues to de-risk rapidly as a future uranium resource. The consistency of mineralisation, increasing confidence in grade continuity, and emergence of higher-grade zones collectively support the Company's objective of delivering its first NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource later this spring. As drilling continues, the Company expects additional results to further refine the scale and quality of mineralisation while maintaining strong momentum toward resource definition.

Duck Creek remains central to Noble Plains' strategy of building a growing inventory of U.S.-based uranium pounds in known production areas that is positioned to benefit from a strengthening uranium price environment and increasing focus on domestic critical-mineral supply.

Ongoing Drill Program Overview

The Duck Creek drill program, permitted for up to 37,400 ft across ~150 holes, is structured around three key objectives:

1. Confirmation of Historic Data - 16 Holes

To verify 1,317 historic intercepts in the Wasatch Formation and support a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

2. Expansion of Shallow Mineralization ~ 130 Holes

Designed to extend mineralized boundaries and target higher-grade areas along the 3-mile-long Wasatch roll-front corridor.

3. First-Ever Drilling of the Fort Union Formation ~ 10 Holes

For the first time, Noble Plains will drill to ~1,200 ft to test the Fort Union, where neighbouring projects host the majority of their compliant resources.

The Company filed a Technical Report, available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile, on the Duck Creek Project on August 14, 2025, which outlined an exploration target ranging from 2.37 million tons at 0.03% U3O₈ to 5.45 million tons at 0.05% U3O₈. These ranges were based on assumed Grade-Thickness ("GT") values of 0.2 for the lower case and 0.598 for the upper case. The exploration target is conceptual in nature, does not meet the standards to be classified as mineral resources or mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the exploration target will be realized.

Details of the Drilling Program

* The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU308) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products. The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft, 0.02% eU308 and GT >0.2.

The drilling is being done by Tyler Exploration Inc. utilizing a truck mounted mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Bradley Parkes P.Geo, VP Exploration and Paul Cowley P.Geo, Chief Operating Officer for Noble Plains Uranium Corp., supervised the drilling activities.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralization, and the potential of the Duck Creek Project to become a significant uranium asset. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: exploration results that may not be consistent with historical data or expectations, geological or technical issues, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

