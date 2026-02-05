Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce results from the next twenty drill holes completed at its flagship Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Results from a total of 122 holes have now been reported since December 1, 2025.

The strongest results of the batch came in hole 25-15-115 returning 20.0 feet of 0.207% eU3O₈, including 2.0 feet grading 1.05% eU3O₈, while hole 25-16-122 intersected 17.5 feet of 0.170% eU3O₈, including 2.0 feet at 0.875% eU3O₈. Both intercepts exceed the highest grades previously reported in the program and occur within the same continuous roll-front system being defined across the property.

"These new program-high intercepts, alongside the consistency we're seeing across the drilling, show that Duck Creek is not only continuous but improving in quality. This is how a meaningful uranium asset takes shape," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "As we advance toward our first compliant resource this spring, we are building toward meaningful pounds in the ground with a potential pathway towards production in a supply constrained U.S. uranium market."

As drilling advances toward the northern end of our planned program on the trend, the Company continues to intersect consistent uranium mineralization while also recording two intercepts that exceeded the highest grades previously reported in the program. These results not only confirm the strength and continuity of the roll-front system along strike, but also provide strong geological support for the uranium trend to continue onto the Company's recently staked northern extension of the property towards the established uranium resources held by Uranium Energy Corp.

Table 1: Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID Easting Northing Hole Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Grade

(% eU3O8)* 25-15-103 449640 4780706 260 220.0 233.5 13.5 0.083 including





230.0 232.0 2.0 0.393 25-16-104 449529 4780706 260 198.5 204.0 5.5 0.020 25-16-105 449557 4780789 260 217.5 224.0 6.5 0.083 including





221.0 223.0 2.0 0.138 25-15-106 449665 4780791 270 232.0 241.5 9.5 0.015 25-15-107 449593 4780830 260 186.0 191.0 5.0 0.051 and





202.5 219.5 17.0 0.029 25-15-108 449574 4780867 260 163.5 197.0 33.5 0.086 including





174.5 177.5 3.0 0.338 and





199.5 205.0 5.5 0.031 25-15-109 449608 4780866 260 198.5 210.5 12.0 0.015 25-15-110 449608 4780906 240 177.5 187.0 9.5 0.020 and





191.5 206.0 14.5 0.027 25-15-111 449655 4780907 240 193.5 214.5 21.0 0.039 including





210.0 212.0 2.0 0.103 25-15-112 449671 4780859 260 213.0 2225.0 12.0 0.036 25-16-113 449559 4780945 220 169.0 172.5 3.5 0.055 25-15-114 449623 4780945 220 181.0 194.5 13.5 0.032 25-15-115 449636 4781065 200 146.0 166.0 20.0 0.207 including





149.0 151.0 2.0 1.050 25-15-116 449633 4781094 190 142.0 163.5 21.5 0.073 including





146.5 162.0 15.5 0.092 25-16-117 449557 4781171 180 110.5 116.5 6.0 0.084 including





112.5 115.0 2.5 0.147 25-15-118 449629 4781133 190 135.0 156.0 21.0 0.026 25-15-119 449672 4781132 180 135.5 159.0 23.5 0.029 25-15-120 449666 4781094 180 142.5 162.0 19.5 0.036 including





157.0 161.5 4.5 0.093 25-15-121 449700 4781171 160 109.5 121.0 11.5 0.015 25-16-122 449374 4781173 170 58.5 76.0 17.5 0.170 including





68.0 70.0 2.0 0.875

All of the holes drilled are vertical and the geological units are essentially flat so that intercept widths are interpreted to be true thickness. The water table in the first 122 holes ranges from a depth of 5 feet to 75 feet and averages 16.5 feet deep.

"Seeing higher grades emerge as we move north along the trend is very significant," said Paul Cowley, P.Geo., COO of Noble Plains Uranium. "It tells us the roll-front system is not only laterally continuous, but also capable of developing higher-grade centres within that continuity. These latest holes were drilled toward the north end of historical trend and the results are providing strong evidence that the system persists and potentially strengthens to the north where we have recently expanded our land package."

Figure 1 shows the location of the twenty new holes in red with the first one hundred and two holes in green within the 3-mile-long trend of historic drilling.

Figure 1 - New Drillhole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/282814_a8a0f99434dd0a33_001full.jpg

Next Steps and Outlook

With each successive batch of results, Duck Creek is demonstrating the key characteristics of a scalable ISR uranium project: continuity, reproducibility, and now increasingly higher-grade zones within the system. As drilling progresses northward, the results are directly supporting the Company's decision to expand its land position to cover over five miles of the trend, materially increasing the potential scale of uranium mineralization on project as the company moves towards its first resource in compliance with NI 43-101 standards.

Duck Creek remains central to Noble Plains' strategy of building a growing inventory of U.S.-based uranium pounds in known production areas that is positioned to benefit from a strengthening uranium price environment and increasing focus on domestic critical-mineral supply.

Ongoing Drill Program Overview

The Duck Creek drill program, permitted for up to 37,400 ft across ~150 holes, is structured around three key objectives:

1. Confirmation of Historic Data - 16 Holes

To verify 1,317 historic intercepts in the Wasatch Formation and support a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

2. Expansion of Shallow Mineralization ~ 130 Holes

Designed to extend mineralized boundaries and target higher-grade areas along the 3-mile-long Wasatch roll-front corridor.

3. First-Ever Drilling of the Fort Union Formation ~ 10 Holes

For the first time, Noble Plains will drill to ~1,200 ft to test the Fort Union, where neighbouring projects host the majority of their compliant resources.

The Company filed a Technical Report, available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile, on the Duck Creek Project on August 14, 2025, which outlined an exploration target ranging from 2.37 million tons at 0.03% U3O₈ to 5.45 million tons at 0.05% U3O₈. These ranges were based on assumed Grade-Thickness ("GT") values of 0.2 for the lower case and 0.598 for the upper case. The exploration target is conceptual in nature, does not meet the standards to be classified as mineral resources or mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the exploration target will be realized.

Details of the Drilling Program

* The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU308) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products. The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft, 0.02% eU308 and GT >0.2.

The drilling is being done by Tyler Exploration Inc. utilizing a truck mounted mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Bradley Parkes P.Geo, VP Exploration and Paul Cowley P.Geo, Chief Operating Officer for Noble Plains Uranium Corp., supervised the drilling activities.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

