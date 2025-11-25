OTC Markets Group Welcomes Compass Group PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Compass Group PLC (LSE: CPG; OTCQX: CMPGY; CMPGF), a global leader in food services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Compass Group PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited Market.

Compass Group PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "CMPGY" and "CMPGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"I am delighted that from today, Compass Group will begin trading on OTCQX. The U.S. is our largest market and has been a key contributor to our growth over several decades. By joining OTCQX, we aim to meet the evolving needs of U.S. investors and make ownership in our company more accessible," commented Dominic Blakemore, Group CEO, Compass Group PLC.

About Compass Group PLC

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company's primary listing is the London Stock Exchange. Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands. Our vision is to be a world-class provider of outsourced food services and targeted support services, renowned for our great people, our great service, and our great results.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com