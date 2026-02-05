

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CMPGF.PK), a contract foodservice company, on Thursday reported organic revenue growth of 7.3% for the first quarter.



By region, North America revenue grew 7.3% organically, while international revenue increased 7.1%.



The company said net new business growth remained within the 4-5% range, supported by strong client retention of more than 96%.



Compass also announced that, effective April 1, 2026, it intends to change the trading currency of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from sterling to U.S. dollars. The move is aimed at aligning the share trading currency with the group's reporting currency, reducing foreign-exchange volatility and simplifying the investment case for global investors.



The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and continues to expect around 10% underlying operating profit growth in constant currency, driven by approximately 7% organic revenue growth.



