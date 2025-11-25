TNL Mediagene Launches INSAIDA, New Video News Program Offering Deeper Analysis of Business and Society in Japan

-The Company today announced the launch of INSAIDA, a new video news program designed to deliver deeper visual analysis of business, economics and society

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company") today announced the official launch of INSAIDA by Business Insider Japan ("INSAIDA"), a new video news program that delivers visually driven, in-depth reporting on business, economics, international affairs and societal trends. The program is produced under the leadership of veteran broadcast journalist Toru Nakamaru, who was appointed Head of Video at Business Insider Japan in October 2025.

Business Insider Japan, launched in 2017, has grown to more than 23 million monthly page views¹ establishing itself as a trusted source for reporting on the signals of change across business and society in Japan.

The launch of INSAIDA marks a major step in expanding its editorial capabilities into video, combining Business Insider Japan's proven reporting strength with visual storytelling that enhances comprehension.

As video consumption continues to accelerate, particularly among Gen Z and millennial audiences, the Company aims to strengthen its content offerings in formats that meet evolving user behavior while maintaining the journalistic credibility that Business Insider is known for.

*1 Measured by Google Analytics for the period 2024/7-2025/6. Figures are a sum of onsite and external media figures.

About INSAIDA

INSAIDA is a video news program built on the concept of "Discover the Story. Understand the World." It provides clear, analytical coverage of domestic and global developments across business, economics, technology, and society in Japan.

Program features include:

1.Fact-based, trustworthy news talk-prioritizing accuracy over entertainment in an era of information overload

2.Global perspective-leveraging Business Insider's network across nine international editions to report on global developments relevant to Japanese audiences

3.Video-native storytelling-combining deep reporting with formats optimized for visual comprehension and younger audiences

The program will be distributed via the official Business Insider Japan's YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/@INSAIDA_byBIJ

"Through this program, we hope to rethink what it means to 'understand' the world. By combining our newsroom's reporting with visual storytelling, we aim to create a fresh news experience together with our viewers; one that embodies our concept of 'Discover the Story. Understand the World,'" Toru Nakamaru commented.

"The launch of INSAIDA is an important step in extending Business Insider Japan's trusted journalism into video, a format increasingly essential for younger audiences. By combining strong editorial reporting with visual communication, we aim to deliver content that provides meaningful value to readers, viewers, and partners." Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada added.

The Company plans to expand the program into a recurring series covering business, international affairs, technology, culture and other domains. Business Insider Japan aims to serve as an entry point for younger generations seeking to better understand the world around them.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, ecommerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

