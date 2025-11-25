Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers named World's Best Real Estate Adviser for second straight year

Wins eight additional Euromoney awards across regional and country categories

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has once again been named the World's Best Real Estate Adviser by the prestigious Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards. This marks the second consecutive year Colliers has earned the top global distinction, reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor and industry powerhouse.

In addition to the global accolade, Colliers was recognized with eight regional and national awards, including:

Asia Pacific's Best Real Estate Adviser

Europe's Best Real Estate Adviser

The Nordics & Baltics' Best Real Estate Adviser

Indonesia's Best Real Estate Adviser

Singapore's Best Real Estate Adviser

Denmark's Best Real Estate Adviser

Norway's Best Real Estate Adviser

Colombia's Best Real Estate Adviser



"These awards reflect the real impact we're making for clients around the world," said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Services | Global at Colliers. "Whether we're repositioning a historic asset, navigating complex transactions, or delivering a transformative workplace strategy, our teams bring deep expertise and an enterprising mindset to every challenge. I'm incredibly proud of our professionals who continue to raise the bar and deliver best-in-class solutions that accelerate success."

Euromoney's Real Estate Awards celebrate the very best in the commercial real estate market, recognizing those that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation and leadership in the industry. Winners are informed by data submitted by entrants and selected based on qualitative and quantitative research conducted by Euromoney's awards and accreditation team. For additional information, please visit: Euromoney.com.

About Colliers

