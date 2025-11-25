

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order launching the Genesis Mission, a new national effort to use artificial intelligence to transform how scientific research is conducted and accelerate the speed of scientific discovery.



'The Genesis Mission charges the Secretary of Energy with leveraging our National Laboratories to unite America's brightest minds, most powerful computers, and vast scientific data into one cooperative system for research,' Trump said.



The Order directs the Department of Energy to create a closed-loop AI experimentation platform that integrates the Nation's world-class supercomputers and unique data assets to generate scientific foundation models and power robotic laboratories.



The Order instructs the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology to coordinate the national initiative and the integration of data and infrastructure from across the Federal government.



The Secretary of Energy, APST, and the Special Advisor for AI & Crypto will collaborate with academia and private-sector innovators to support and enhance the Genesis Mission.



Priority areas of focus include the greatest scientific challenges of the time that can dramatically improve US national, economic, and health security, including biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear fission and fusion energy, space exploration, quantum information science, and semiconductors and microelectronics.



The White House said that with the Genesis Mission, the Trump Administration intends to dramatically expand the productivity and impact of Federal research and development within a decade.



Despite research budgets soaring since the 1990s, scientific progress has stalled, new drug approvals have declined, and more researchers are needed to achieve the same outputs, it added.



Harnessing AI as a scientific tool will revolutionize the way scientific research is conducted. For example, AI technologies can generate models of protein structures and novel materials, design and analyze experiments, and aggregate and generate new data faster and more effectively. Research that once took years could now take weeks or months.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News