

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $140 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $273 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $9.672 billion from $9.445 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.35 Full year revenue guidance: $41.65 B- $41.95 B



