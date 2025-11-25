ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Appoints Trevor Treweeke as Director

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Trevor Treweeke to the Board of Directors, sitting as an independent director, subject to regulatory approval.

Steve Smith, CEO of the Company stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Trevor to the board. Trevor's substantial expertise, in designing and executing significant capital market strategies, will be a valued asset to the Company."

Mr. Treweeke is a capital markets professional with more than 12 years of experience in advising early-stage and small-cap companies on growth, financing, and corporate strategies. He has been instrumental in over $40 million in capital raises and has provided senior level guidance in CPC formations, go-public transactions, and M&A activities. He additionally serves as a director of Cheelcare Inc. and Network Media Group and currently advises several issuers on capital markets strategy and corporate development.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Treweeke was an analyst with TMX Group, supporting transaction reviews for TSX Venture issuers. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Calgary.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

