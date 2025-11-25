

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals International, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorizations for its two denosumab biosimilar candidates PONLIMSI, a biosimilar to Prolia and DEGEVMA, a biosimilar to Xgeva. Teva plans to launch both products in key European markets in the coming months.



Steffen Nock, SVP Head of Biosimilars & Chief Science Officer, said: 'This approval represents an important step forward in increasing patient access to biosimilar therapies for serious bone conditions.'



