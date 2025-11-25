Carnival PLC - External Directorship Notification
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
External Directorship Notification
November 25, 2025 - in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2), Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that Josh Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with effect from November 25, 2025.
