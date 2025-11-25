Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
25.11.25 | 15:32
19,870 Euro
-5,78 % -1,220
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,21020,26015:48
20,28020,34015:47
PR Newswire
25.11.2025 14:48 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - External Directorship Notification

Carnival PLC - External Directorship Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

External Directorship Notification

November 25, 2025 - in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2), Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that Josh Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with effect from November 25, 2025.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.