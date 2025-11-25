

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of September, according to a long-delayed reported released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in September after climbing by 0.6 percent in August. Economists had expected retail sales to grow by 0.4 percent.



Excluding a dip in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.3 percent in September after advancing by 0.6 percent in August. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



