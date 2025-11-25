

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A long-delayed report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed producer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in September after edging down by 0.1 percent in August. The monthly price growth matched expectations.



The report also said the annual rate of growth by producer prices came in at 2.7 percent in September, unchanged from an upwardly revised reading in August.



Economists had expected the annual rate of producer price growth to tick up to 2.7 percent from the 2.6 percent originally reported for the previous month.



